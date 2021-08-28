Cancel
Clinton County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Ionia by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Ionia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ionia and northwestern Clinton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saranac, or 7 miles southeast of Lowell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ionia... St. Johns... Portland Saranac... Fowler... Westphalia Lyons... Maple Rapids... Muir Pewamo... Hubbardston... Clarksville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

