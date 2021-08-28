Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 19:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huron; Tuscola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TUSCOLA AND SOUTHERN HURON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
