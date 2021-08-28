Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lyon County in northwestern Iowa South central Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Central Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just south of Worthing, or 7 miles west of Canton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Newton Hills State Park around 655 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canton, Lake Alvin State Recreation Area, Inwood, Larchwood and Lester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH