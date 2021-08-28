Cancel
Rockingham County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrisonburg... Linville Lacey Spring This includes the following streams and drainages Cooks Creek, Pleasant Run, Blacks Run, Dry Fork, Cub Run, Congers Creek, Daphna Creek, Smith Creek and Linville Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

