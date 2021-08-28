Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Harrisonburg, Greene, Page, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Harrisonburg; Greene; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Rockingham County in western Virginia Page County in northwestern Virginia North central Albemarle County in central Virginia Southwestern Greene County in central Virginia The eastern City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Jackson to near Grottoes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Luray, Timberville, Shenandoah, Massanutten, Mount Jackson, Stanley, Elkton, New Market, Alma, Newport, Rocky Bar, Honeyville, Penn Laird, Ingham, Shenandoah Caverns, Leaksville, Hamburg, Quicksburg, Fairview and Keezletown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Jackson, VA
City
Luray, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Elkton, VA
County
Page County, VA
County
Greene County, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
County
Albemarle County, VA
City
Grottoes, VA
City
Massanutten, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Penn Laird, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Rockingham#New Market Alma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy