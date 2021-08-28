Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Harrisonburg, Greene, Page, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Harrisonburg; Greene; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southeastern Rockingham County in western Virginia Page County in northwestern Virginia North central Albemarle County in central Virginia Southwestern Greene County in central Virginia The eastern City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Jackson to near Grottoes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Luray, Timberville, Shenandoah, Massanutten, Mount Jackson, Stanley, Elkton, New Market, Alma, Newport, Rocky Bar, Honeyville, Penn Laird, Ingham, Shenandoah Caverns, Leaksville, Hamburg, Quicksburg, Fairview and Keezletown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH