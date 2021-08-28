Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Wilcox County through 730 PM CDT At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Camden, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Camden, Pine Hill and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
