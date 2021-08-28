Cancel
Saginaw County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Saginaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saginaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SAGINAW COUNTY At 746 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bridgeport to near St. Charles to near Marion Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bridgeport around 750 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 800 PM EDT. Birch Run around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township, Layton Corners and Swan Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

