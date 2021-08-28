Cancel
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Rekindling Romance Rumors Fly After 'Donda' Listening Party, Rapper Reportedly Claiming They Are Back Together

By Alexandra Stone
Ok Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre Kim Kardashian and Kanye West giving it another shot? Some sources — and possibly even the "Stronger" rapper himself — are saying it's possible!. An insider close to the Kardashian-West family talked to Page Six and dished the deets on Kimye 2.0 and whether or not they are thinking about picking up the pieces of their marriage and giving it another go.

Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Drake
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Kuwtk
