Agnes Sithole: The woman who fought South Africa's sexist marriage laws

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnes Sithole has become an unlikely hero for hundreds of thousands of black women in South Africa. At 72, she took her husband to court to stop him selling their home against her wishes - and in the process took on decades-old apartheid-era laws to keep what was rightfully hers.

