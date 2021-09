SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A pair of orphaned bear cubs who were getting too close to humans in Northern California have a new home at the Ramona Wildlife Center in San Diego. (credit: San Diego Humane Society) California Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the cubs to the Ramona Wildlife Center – which is run by the San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team — on Aug. 18, after they were captured in the Three Rivers area, near Sequoia and Kings National Park, in Tulare County. They had been spotted without their mother and getting too close to humans, even allowing people...