Steelers Cut former Penn State, Clairton DB Lamont Wade

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have released cornerback Lamont Wade as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Wade, a Penn State and Clairton alum, joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May and spent most of training camp as the team’s third-team strong safety.

