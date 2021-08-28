Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Wickenheiser
Person
Brianna Decker
Person
Akane Shiga
Person
Nicole Hensley
Person
Natalie Spooner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#United States#Ap#Americans#Canadian#Swiss#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsFox News

Knight sets women's world hockey scoring record in US win

Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0. Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.
NHLCBS Sports

Hilary Knight ties United States' hockey goals record in win over Finland

Hilary Knight will soon stand alone in the record books. She tied former United States women's hockey star Cammi Granato's goals record on Sunday night with her 44th career score in the United States' 3-0 win over Finland. In her 11th appearance in women's world hockey championship play, Knight scored with 6:58 remaining in the final period.
Sportstheicegarden.com

Hilary Knight breaks all-time Worlds scoring record

Just one game after Hilary Knight tied Cammi Granato’s World Championship scoring record, she passed it, becoming the leader in career goals scored at the IIHF tournament with 45. The historic goal came at 3:17 of the second period to give the US a 2-0 lead over ROC. This was...
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Top 3 Moments of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Although the lead up to the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championship was challenging and felt like a long time coming, the 11 days of the tournament flew by. The games are over, and the medals have been handed out, but it was a historic tournament on a number of fronts. Canada won their first gold since 2012, the all-time tournament scoring record was broken by Hilary Knight, and though Finland wasn’t able to return to the final to try and win the elusive gold, they won their all-time record 13th bronze medal at the championship. We also saw the debuts of Hungary and Denmark in the top tier and watched Hungary record their first win with a 5-1 victory over the Danes. Japan also had their best tournament ever (finishing sixth), and earned a spot in a quarterfinal matchup against the United States.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
UPI News

13-year-old breaks two indoor skydiving records in Japan

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old indoor skydiving enthusiast in Japan broke two Guinness World Records for spinning in the wind tunnel. Fuyuki Kono, whose passion for indoor skydiving was kindled while she was studying abroad in Australia in 2018, broke the records for the most front split spins in one minute and the most 360 horizontal spins in one minute at the indoor skydiving center in Saitama, Japan.
Sportsx1071.com

Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Swimming & Surfingnewsbrig.com

US teen Paralympians win gold and break records in Tokyo

From roommates to Olympic gold medalists. A pair of 17-year-old U.S. Paralympic athletes — Anastasia Pagonis and Gia Pergolini — won gold and broke world records in their respective swimming events in Tokyo on Thursday. The Summer Games mark the duo’s Paralympic debuts. Pagonis finished first in the women’s S11...
HockeySportsnet.ca

Spooner, Daoust lead Canada to dominant quarterfinal win over Germany

CALGARY — Linemates Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier and Melodie Daoust continued to be a productive trio for Canada at the women’s world hockey championship. The three women combined for four goals in the host country’s 7-0 quarterfinal win Saturday over Germany. Spooner scored twice and had an assist. Daoust’s goal...
Hockeycolonialsportsnetwork.com

#FormerColonialWatch: Meeri Räisänen wins bronze with Finland at world championships

CALGARY, ALBERTA– On Tuesday, the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships concluded with Team Canada dramatically winning the gold medal. Team Finland, highlighted by RMU alumna Meeri Räisänen taking home the bronze medal after defeating Team Switzerland in the bronze medal game. “Women’s worlds”, as it is often referred to, is...
Sportsdefector.com

Canada Waited Nine Years And 40 Seconds For This Gold

Everyone knew. Consciously, subconsciously. Everyone knew Marie-Philip Poulin’s overtime bar down snipe—an absolute beauty of a goal—had won Canada its first women’s world hockey championship gold medal since 2012. Poulin knew; she began celebrating. American goaltender Nicole Hensley knew; she looked ready to head off the ice. The spectators behind the net knew. The broadcast crew knew. If you’ve followed Poulin’s career, you might have even known Canada had won the second Brianne Jenner fed a streaking Poulin the puck—an absolute beauty of a pass—and there was no American skater in front of her.
Sportschatsports.com

2021 Women’s Worlds: Marie-Philip Poulin the OT hero (again) as Canada wins gold

Canada, Marie-Philip Poulin, Blayre Turnbull, Brianne Jenner, IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, Nicole Hensley, Mélodie Daoust, Lee Stecklein, Anni Keisala. In 2014, when Marie-Philip Poulin’s shot went in, everyone celebrated but her. In 2021, she was the only one celebrating. The 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Gold Medal Game...
Evansville, INhot96.com

Mikaela Wins Second Gold

Evansville Paralympian Mikaela Jenkins picks up her second gold medal in Tokyo. On Tuesday, as we’ve reported, she picked up her first gold in the 100-meter butterfly swimming event. This morning, Mikaela and Team USA won the women’s 400-meter relay, which meant another gold medal for Mikaela. She’ll compete in...
NHLspectrumnews1.com

NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant. The NHL, its players' union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck...
NHLSecond City Hockey

NHL players to participate in 2022 Olympics

After months of rumors, it was made official on Friday morning: the NHL will again permit its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The news was confirmed in a tweet from the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Twitter account on Friday morning:. IIHF president Rene Fasel was...
NHLMLive.com

NHL announces 2022 Winter Olympic participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and the NHL Players Association announced Friday that they have reached an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation to accommodate the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The...
NHLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

NHL players granted permission to play in 2022 Winter Olympics

For the sixth time in the history of the Winter Olympics, National Hockey League players will be granted participation in the Olympic Games. The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have come to an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Friday to allow players in the NHL to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
NHLchatsports.com

It’s official: NHL and NHLPA announce Olympic agreement with IIHF

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that they have concluded an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that confirms a break in the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season Schedule, subject to terms of the Agreement, in order to accommodate the participation of NHL Players in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy