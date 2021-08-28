Cancel
Steelers Release Ex-Browns, Ohio State G Malcolm Pridgeon

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have released guard Malcolm Pridgeon as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Pridgeon joined the Steelers late in training camp on Aug. 9 and spent his entire tenure with Pittsburgh on the third-string offensive line.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
