BMW Championship tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round

Bryson DeChambeau went from being in total control at the BMW Championship mid-way through the third round to letting another horse in the race when he stumbled through the back nine at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Saturday.
After three rounds, DeChambeau and Cantlay are knotted at the top of the leaderboard, both at 21 under. The next-closest player is Sungjae Im at 18 under.
Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are tied for fourth at
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time Players
7:30 a.m. Russell Henley
7:37 a.m. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa
7:48 a.m. Cameron Champ, Carlos Ortiz
7:59 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel
8:10 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Kevin Kisner
8:21 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Branden Grace
8:32 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch
8:43 a.m. Robert Streb, Marc Leishman
8:54 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Emiliano Grillo
9:05 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman
9:16 a.m. Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas
9:27 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim
9:38 a.m. Chris Kirk, Joaquin Niemann
9:54 a.m. Shane Lowry, Matt Jones
10:05 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English
10:16 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harry Higgs
10:27 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink
10:38 a.m. Cameron Smith, Maverick McNealy
10:49 a.m. Daniel Berger, Corey Conners
11:00 a.m. Lucas Glover, Tony Finau
11:11 a.m. Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
11:27 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Lee Westwood
11:38 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas
11:49 a.m. Cam Davis, Scottie Scheffler
12:00 p.m. Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland
12:11 p.m. Kevin Na, Aaron Wise
12:22 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III
12:33 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak
12:44 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
1:00 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee
1:11 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Dustin Johnson
1:22 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm
1:33 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
1:44 p.m. Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer
1:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.
Sunday, Aug. 29
TV
Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.
NBC: 2-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
