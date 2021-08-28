Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owings Mills, MD

BMW Championship tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round

By Julie Williams
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL3Pf_0bg2D1G400
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau went from being in total control at the BMW Championship mid-way through the third round to letting another horse in the race when he stumbled through the back nine at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, on Saturday.

After three rounds, DeChambeau and Cantlay are knotted at the top of the leaderboard, both at 21 under. The next-closest player is Sungjae Im at 18 under.

Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are tied for fourth at

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the final round of the BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players

7:30 a.m. Russell Henley

7:37 a.m. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa

7:48 a.m. Cameron Champ, Carlos Ortiz

7:59 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Billy Horschel

8:10 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Kevin Kisner

8:21 a.m. Cameron Tringale, Branden Grace

8:32 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch

8:43 a.m. Robert Streb, Marc Leishman

8:54 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Emiliano Grillo

9:05 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Streelman

9:16 a.m. Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas

9:27 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim

9:38 a.m. Chris Kirk, Joaquin Niemann

9:54 a.m. Shane Lowry, Matt Jones

10:05 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

10:16 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harry Higgs

10:27 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Stewart Cink

10:38 a.m. Cameron Smith, Maverick McNealy

10:49 a.m. Daniel Berger, Corey Conners

11:00 a.m. Lucas Glover, Tony Finau

11:11 a.m. Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:27 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Lee Westwood

11:38 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Justin Thomas

11:49 a.m. Cam Davis, Scottie Scheffler

12:00 p.m. Paul Casey, Viktor Hovland

12:11 p.m. Kevin Na, Aaron Wise

12:22 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III

12:33 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak

12:44 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, K.H. Lee

1:11 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Dustin Johnson

1:22 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

1:33 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

1:44 p.m. Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

1:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oPpC_0bg2D1G400

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.

Sunday, Aug. 29

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC: 2-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owings Mills, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Owings Mills, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Brian Tee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Cbs#Paramount#Tv Golf Channel#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy