Scattered thunderstorms continue this evening

Another weekend means more scattered storms around New Mexico. It’s been this way for much of the summer thanks to a stronger monsoon pattern this year. That continues through Sunday with scattered storms once again beginning in the afternoon. While Albuquerque caught a break during the day Saturday, we’ll see storms arrive by dinner Sunday. Meanwhile, the storms Saturday evening will continue to affect southwest New Mexico near Silver City as well as the Sacramento Mountains near Ruidoso. One other batch of storms from the northern mountains is moving south over I-40 just west of Santa Rosa. These will slowly wind down after 8-9 PM tonight.