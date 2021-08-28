Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Scattered thunderstorms continue this evening

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother weekend means more scattered storms around New Mexico. It’s been this way for much of the summer thanks to a stronger monsoon pattern this year. That continues through Sunday with scattered storms once again beginning in the afternoon. While Albuquerque caught a break during the day Saturday, we’ll see storms arrive by dinner Sunday. Meanwhile, the storms Saturday evening will continue to affect southwest New Mexico near Silver City as well as the Sacramento Mountains near Ruidoso. One other batch of storms from the northern mountains is moving south over I-40 just west of Santa Rosa. These will slowly wind down after 8-9 PM tonight.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Silver City, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
City
Santa Rosa, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sacramento Mountains#Extreme Weather#Abq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy