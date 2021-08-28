Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills 19, Green Bay Packers 0: Rapid recap and notes

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills completed another perfect preseason Saturday with a 19-0 shutout win against the Green Bay Packers. The first string, including QB Josh Allen, made their first game appearance of the summer, and they ultimately played out an entire half of football. And it was certainly an impressive half, going up against the Packers backups. The Bills scored two touchdowns and punted once on three drives. Their defense held the Packers scoreless in the first half (as well as the second half after rotating in their own backups).

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Buffalo Bills 19#Rapid#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLCBS Sports

Packers at Bills preseason score, takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo starters shine in shutout over Green Bay

Josh Allen picked up where he left off in his breakout 2020 campaign. Playing in his only preseason game for the Bills, Allen was fantastic in just under a half of action -- going 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns for a 122.9 passer rating. The Bills defeated the Packers 19-0 thanks to the performance of Allen, as the MVP candidate looked to be in midseason form.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers waive quarterback, sign cornerback

The Green Bay Packers made a roster move on Friday, waiving quarterback Jake Dolegala as they continue to cut the roster down to 53 by the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline. Per Pro Football Talk, Dolegala was in his second stint with the Packers this offseason. He signed with the team in June and was waived just before the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trolls haters with instagram story featuring Matt LaFleur

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram showing him hugging Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur: “They said we wouldn’t get along.”. Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know his relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is A-okay. So he posted a photo to his Instagram story showing...
NFLchatsports.com

Corey Bojorquez gives the Packers an upgrade at punter

Corey Bojorquez - Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. New punter Corey Bojorquez is an upgrade for the Green Bay Packers. It felt inevitable that the Green Bay Packers would look to replace JK Scott as the punter at some point. For all of Scott’s ability to punt a ball...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 8/27: Josh Allen, Bills starters to play vs. Green Bay

The Buffalo Bills look to wrap up their 2021 NFL preseason schedule with a perfect 3-0 record when they welcome the Green Bay Packers to Highmark Stadium Saturday afternoon. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with the news from head coach Sean McDermott that All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen and the vast majority of Buffalo’s starters will see the field in the preseason finale vs. the Packers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers add long snapper to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added former Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Packers.com. Wirtel joins former UCLA kicker JJ Molson as the only two special teamers on the practice squad. He will be able to serve as a backup to Hunter Bradley and is able to join the active roster if needed under the NFL’s loosened roster movement rules for 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Place Devin Funchess on IR, Ending his Season

One of the big topics of conversation this summer — if not the biggest — was, who was going to be the Green Bay Packers’ sixth wide receiver?. After a strong preseason debut against the Houston Texans where Devin Funchess caught six of his eight targets for 70 yards, he put himself right in the middle of that conversation along with Malik Taylor, who also performed quite well that game.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release injured wide receiver via settlement

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been released from injured reserve via an injury settlement, per ESPN’s Field Yates. He can now sign with another team, when fully healthy, according to Yates. Part of the injury settlement is that Funchess can’t re-sign with the Packers for an undisclosed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy