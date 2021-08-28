Buffalo Bills 19, Green Bay Packers 0: Rapid recap and notes
The Buffalo Bills completed another perfect preseason Saturday with a 19-0 shutout win against the Green Bay Packers. The first string, including QB Josh Allen, made their first game appearance of the summer, and they ultimately played out an entire half of football. And it was certainly an impressive half, going up against the Packers backups. The Bills scored two touchdowns and punted once on three drives. Their defense held the Packers scoreless in the first half (as well as the second half after rotating in their own backups).www.chatsports.com
