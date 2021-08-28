Cancel
Durango, CO

Enduro bike race rolls into Durango

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Big Mountain Enduro Bike Race is happening in Durango this weekend. The race series rolled into the Purgatory Resort on Saturday. It’s billed as North America’s premier Enduro Bike racing series and features some of the biggest and most challenging mountain bike terrains in the country. Four hundred riders are participating, including 16 racers from New Mexico. They’ll all be competing in eight events, including uphill races and downhill time trials.

