Former Littleville mayor appointed to fill council vacancy
At its August 26 meeting, the Littleville Town Council voted by a split ballot to appoint former mayor Scotty Howard to the council seat vacated in June by Harold Malone. Council member Bobby Childers made the motion and it was seconded by Jack Mitchell. Childers, Mitchell and council member Chase White voted in favor and Littleville Mayor Ron Morrow and council member Jenna Daniel voted no. The measure passed by a 3-2 margin.franklinfreepress.net
