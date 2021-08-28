Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Agnes Sithole: The woman who fought South Africa's sexist marriage laws

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnes Sithole has become an unlikely hero for hundreds of thousands of black women in South Africa. At 72, she took her husband to court to stop him selling their home against her wishes - and in the process took on decades-old apartheid-era laws to keep what was rightfully hers.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 19

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Apartheid#Mining Equipment#Kwazulu#South African Railways#Catholics#Constitutional Court#High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsRefinery29

Why The Term ‘Single Mum’ Doesn’t Do Women Justice

When I became old enough to realise that other people thought there was something wrong with my mum, my initial response wasn’t anger or shame. It was complete confusion. I knew nothing but love, unwavering encouragement, impressions of The Muppet Show cast and singing Frank Sinatra in the car. When I won Best Dressed at my Year 11 leavers' ball, nobody could believe that my mum had made my gown herself.
Africaspectrumlocalnews.com

South Africa to extradite Mozambique's ex-finance minister

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will extradite Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country instead of to the United States where he faces corruption and fraud charges. Chang is expected to stand trial in Mozambique on charges of being involved in a $2.2 billion loan scam while...
Relationship AdviceInternational Business Times

Woman Who Tricked 8 Men Into Marrying Her In 4 Years Tests HIV Positive

A woman in India, who married eight men in four years, tested HIV positive after she was arrested Wednesday for duping all of them. The police in the northern state of Punjab took four individuals into custody for duping people on the pretext of marriage. Among them was a 30-year-old woman, who confessed to marrying eight men in four years.
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Man Marries Fiancé And Ex-Girlfriend At The Same Wedding

Wait….HUH?! No, you read that title right. This man in Indonesia married his fiancé, but not before his ex-girlfriend also asked if he would marry her…at the wedding. And he said yes…to both women. Korik Akbar from Lombok Tengah, Indonesia planned to marry his fiancé, Nur Khusnul Kotimah. They planned...
SocietyThrive Global

Meet Emma Jonnz, The Bold Soul Transforming into A Transgender Woman

It is for all lovely people out there, meet the new gutsy female Emma Jonnz. Read on to know about her life choices, gender transforming decision and much more!. Life is beautiful when one wears inner confidence and gives his/her innate desires the right wings to fly. Coming out in the open and declaring who you are to the world is not an easy task. It takes lots of courage, determination, self-confidence and guts to pronounce to the world how it feels to be a transgender woman. It hit Jonn Poker since childhood when she felt that she could connect to the girls of her age a lot and the messy, sweaty, sporty gang of boys are not the ones that he loved hanging out with. She was born a male but never felt comfortable in her skin. It was the desire to be a woman that engulfed her always and when she divulged the details to her family, there were lots of uncertainties, doubts, cold reactions, pauses that punctuated her declaration. Till 19, she was in Italy and the word ‘’acceptance” was not synonymous with her life.
Economy104.1 WIKY

South Africa’s state insurer to raise cover for unrest following riots

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s only insurer covering political violence will increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs following some of the worst unrest in decades, the head of the state-owned company told Reuters. More than 300 people died and around 3,000 stores were looted when protests...
WorldVoice of America

South Africa’s Soaring Unemployment Hits Women Hardest

South Africa’s jobless rate has hit 34% — among the highest in the world — as the country’s economy is stifled by the pandemic and July’s riots. Black women are among the worst affected with 41% unemployed. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg. Camera: Zaheer Cassim. Produced by: Zaheer Cassim, Rod...
Societycommunitynewscorp.com

Why are Indians and Blacks fighting in South Africa?

The Phoenix Settlement Site in Inanda, north of the South African coastal city of Durban, might be a perfect getaway for school groups. Mahatma Gandhi once lived here, and replicas of his modest home and the printing press of his newspaper Indian Opinion can still be seen. A bronze bust of Gandhi gazes into the distance through the famous glasses, green hills and endless settlements of corrugated iron huts. It looks like a peaceful place. On the way, a police officer had warned during a driver’s license check that it was dangerous there. “For Indians,” he added, “right now.” This refers to South Africans of Indian descent whose ancestors were employed as laborers in South Africa during colonial times. To this day, they are called Indians in South Africa, although only a few have any connection with the subcontinent.
Public HealthTimes Daily

South Africa to encourage vaccinations, but not force them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government will encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations but will not force them. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Family Relationshipsviralhatch.com

She Has 16 Children But Does Not Intend To Stop: “It’s My Body That Will Decide”

To be a mother is the wish of many women: some want one or two children, others dream of a large family . Having a child is a constant commitment: not only must parents take care of it, but they must also be ready to change their daily habits. When she met her future husband Ray, Jen didn’t want children: she didn’t see herself as a mother. Ray, however, has proven to be a very persuasive man: the couple now have 16 children and Jen says she wants more .

Comments / 0

Community Policy