The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Writes Sweet Message of Thanks to LEGO

Keeping up with The Mandalorian? Then you’ll love the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser building set. A set of 1,336 pieces, this brick-built model is great for anyone who’s at least 10 years old. This model incorporates a bridge that also works as a handle you can hold to make it fly. Furthermore, it has 2 turrets that rotate and have spring-loaded shooters, and it even has 2 TIE Fighters with a launcher. Not only do you get the cruiser, but you also get five minifigures! You’ll have Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Grogu, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper, and The Mandalorian. Additionally, it incorporates weapons like the Amban phase-pulse blaster, spear, and darksaber so you can truly get into the fight. Put it together using the step-by-step instructions and then display it for all to see.