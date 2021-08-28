Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Writes Sweet Message of Thanks to LEGO

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMing-Na Wen is known for an array of roles ranging from the animated Mulan to Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, but lately, fans know her as Fennec Shand from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. She'll also soon be reprising the role in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. Wen is a lifelong Star Wars fan, so her entry into the franchise has been exciting for both her and her fans. Back in June, Wen reacted to a LEGO set that featured a Fennec minifig, and she recently sent the company a sweet message of thanks for sending her a set of her very own.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Raffi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulan#Fennecshand#The Lego Team#Instagram A#Lego Group#Jurassic World Dominion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Reportedly Changing the Name of ‘The Mandalorian’

Recently, the online rumor mill has been swirling with reports that showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s hit series, The Mandalorian, will end after its upcoming third season. The series, which takes place in the Star Wars timeline about five years after the original trilogy ended with Star...
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Villain Was Almost Resurrected to Duel Kylo Ren

Former member of the Nightsisters, and popular Star Wars villain, Asajj Ventress, was almost set to appear in Dave Filoni’s animated series, Star Wars Resistance. As the helmer of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Filoni introduced Ventress into the Star Wars canon following her first appearance in the now Legends television micro-series, Star Wars: Clone Wars.
TV & VideosPosted by
104.5 KDAT

‘The Mandalorian’ Hid Luke’s Cameo With Fake Scripts and Concept Art

Okay, so obviously you can see that it’s not. That’s Luke Skywalker making his shocking cameo appearance in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. As it turns out, it was harder to keep Mark Hamill’s appearance on the show secret than it was de-aging him so that he looked the way he did some 35 years ago in Return of the Jedi. After all, Season 2 of The Mandalorian featured “surprising” appearances by Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, and word of those roles leaked out well before their episodes aired. But Luke remained a total secret.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Mandalorian’ Went All Out to Keep Luke Skywalker’s Appearance a Secret

The Mandalorian wowed fans last December with the grand finale of Season 2—and clearly you know what happened in that finale because you’re reading this article. So no need for a spoiler alert! We’re talking about Luke Skywalker’s instantly iconic arrival, a moment that caused fans to freak out. Now, thanks to a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian focusing exclusively on that big Jedi reveal, we know that everyone involved in making that moment happen was also freaking out the entire time. And it was even worse for them, because they had to pretend they were freaking out about Plo Koon.
MoviesDen of Geek

How The Mandalorian Resurrected a Jedi to Cover Luke’s Surprise Role

It’s been nearly a year since The Mandalorian’s second season finale used the Force to floor the collective fandom with Luke Skywalker’s surprise, age-erased cameo. Yet, the afterglow of the moment remains widely resplendent due to the sheer shock value; a response facilitated by the ability of insiders to keep the Disney property’s stunning state secret. Now, the full extent of the sneaky endeavor has been uncovered, revealing how the return of Star Wars’ first and most famous hero was obscured by an intriguing Jedi substitute: Plo Koon.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser building set is great for The Mandalorian fans

Keeping up with The Mandalorian? Then you’ll love the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser building set. A set of 1,336 pieces, this brick-built model is great for anyone who’s at least 10 years old. This model incorporates a bridge that also works as a handle you can hold to make it fly. Furthermore, it has 2 turrets that rotate and have spring-loaded shooters, and it even has 2 TIE Fighters with a launcher. Not only do you get the cruiser, but you also get five minifigures! You’ll have Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Grogu, Moff Gideon and a Dark Trooper, and The Mandalorian. Additionally, it incorporates weapons like the Amban phase-pulse blaster, spear, and darksaber so you can truly get into the fight. Put it together using the step-by-step instructions and then display it for all to see.
TV SeriesInverse

Mandalorian Season 4 rumor reveals a huge change in the show's future

It feels like only yesterday that The Mandalorian premiered, breathing new life into the Star Wars franchise. Just as the Skywalker saga was winding down, this tale of an adopted Mandalorian bounty hunter gave fans a new story to follow — and a new adorable Yoda to coo over. But now, the world of The Mandalorian has grown well beyond just Din Djarin.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Lucasfilm will Reportedly Change The Mandalorian's Title After Season 4

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Star Wars fandom went absolutely berserk last week when rumors circulated online that the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian will bid farewell after the forthcoming third season. There's a catch though as according to the report we published last August 26, Din Djarin and Grogu's adventures in the galaxy far, far away will still continue in a different show despite The Mandalorian's rumored cancelation.
TV Seriesdisneydining.com

Favreau’s ‘Mandalorian’ getting a new name after season 4?

The excitement over the next season of The Mandalorian is becoming more palpable as we get closer and closer to the end of the year. That’s because Season 3 of Jon Favreau’s now-canon Star Wars-inspired series is set to hit Disney+ in early 2022. And the rumor mill just keeps...
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Mandalorian’ Wins Best Streaming Series, Drama, at the HCA TV Awards — UPDATED With Responses From Ming-Na Wen and Diana Lee Inosanto

Last night, the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) held its first-ever HCA TV Awards, which due to COVID-19 ended up being a virtual ceremony. There, The Mandalorian was awarded the grand prize of Best Streaming Series, Drama, winning over critics’ favorites like The Crown or Handmaid’s Tale. Jon Favreau and Dave...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Mandalorian: How Luke’s Powers Compare to Ahsoka’s

Just last year, The Mandalorian’s unforgettable second season finale provided the post-Original Trilogy version of Luke Skywalker some Star Wars fans have long craved. As he sliced through his Imperial enemies on his way to rescue our heroes, it was apparent that the original Star Wars protagonist’s powers had increased exponentially in the five years since Return of the Jedi. It was a notion that reinforced the belief that Luke is the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy