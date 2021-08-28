The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Writes Sweet Message of Thanks to LEGO
Ming-Na Wen is known for an array of roles ranging from the animated Mulan to Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, but lately, fans know her as Fennec Shand from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. She'll also soon be reprising the role in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. Wen is a lifelong Star Wars fan, so her entry into the franchise has been exciting for both her and her fans. Back in June, Wen reacted to a LEGO set that featured a Fennec minifig, and she recently sent the company a sweet message of thanks for sending her a set of her very own.comicbook.com
