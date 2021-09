The Oahu Interscholastic Association released a tentative fall schedule for all sports, including football as the league prepares for resumption next month. The Department of Education announced in early August that all public leagues in the state would be required to push back the scheduled season after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was announced. Student-athletes, staff, and volunteers would need to be fully vaccinated by September 24 in order to participate. That deadline day also serves as the start to the heat acclimation period to resume activities.