Daytona Beach, FL

Overdue overture: NASCAR gives Scott family 1963 race trophy

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR presented Wendell Scott’s family a custom trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory prior to Saturday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Scott was the first and remains the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level. NASCAR President Steve Phelps gave Scott’s son the trophy on stage before driver introductions. Scott was not credited for his victory in the Jacksonville 200, with the trophy instead going to Buck Baker. Officials discovered the error hours later. But Scott was not awarded the victory for another two years. His family has long pushed for a proper celebration.

