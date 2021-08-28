Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to have injured left knee examined

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn’t put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.