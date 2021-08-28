Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to have injured left knee examined
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale midway through the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. He declined to say how concerned he was about the injury. Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut.localnews8.com
