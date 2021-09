As UCLA football opens up its 2021 season Saturday as part of college football's Week Zero slate, the Bruins are hoping that their backfield will get a quick boost from a former Big Ten Conference standout that decided to make his way back to his own backyard this offseason. UCLA scored a key addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason when the program landed Michigan transfer running back and Southern California native Zach Charbonnet, and word on the street, via ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is that the ex-Wolverines star has already been turning heads in the time since his arrival.