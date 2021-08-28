Twitter reacts to Jags' decision to trade Gardner Minshew II to the Eagles

It was fun while it lasted, but Gardner Minshew’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars came to an end Saturday. The team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round pick that could be a fifth-rounder if he sees the field for 50% of the snaps in three games this season.

For some fans of the Jags, he’s a polarizing player who will be missed after providing the team with memorable moments on and off the field. In fact, the Minshew Mania movement not only proved to be one that took over Jacksonville temporarily but one that garnered a lot of buzz around the country.

Of course, when he was traded Minshew instantly was a trending topic on Twitter with fans all over the NFL community chiming in. Here are some of the reactions that surfaced on Twitter as Minshew is now headed to the City of Brotherly Love.