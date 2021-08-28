Cancel
Torrey Smith Says Logan Thomas Could Play Greg Olsen Role in Washington's Offense

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTorrey Smith praises Logan Thomas, compares him to Greg Olsen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After a career year in 2020 where he set season-bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Washington Football team tight end Logan Thomas is primed for another big season in 2021. In fact, longtime NFL...

Torrey Smith says Chase Young has a gold jacket waiting for him

Chase Young is only entering his second year in the NFL, but he's already got people putting him in Canton, Ohio. Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith explained on Washington Football Pregame Live Friday that if he wants it, Chase Young could be a Hall of Famer by the time he finishes his pro career.
NFLNBC Washington

Torrey Smith Believes Chase Young Could Be a Hall of Famer ‘If He Wants It'

Torrey Smith says Chase Young has a gold jacket waiting for him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young is only entering his second year in the NFL, but he's already got people putting him in Canton, Ohio. Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith explained on Washington Football Pregame...
NFLNBC Washington

One Fantasy Expert Is ‘Bullish' on Washington TE Logan Thomas This Year

Here’s why one fantasy expert is ‘bullish’ on Logan Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tight ends: can’t live with ‘em, can’t win your fantasy league without ‘em. This season, one fantasy expert thinks you should give extra attention to one TE who might just win you your league, and won't cost you a high-round pick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLthecomeback.com

Bill Belichick’s comments about Cam Newton right before cutting him are going viral

Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots sent a shockwave around the NFL by cutting quarterback Cam Newton, clearing the path for Mac Jones to be the starter in Week 1. The move was cold-blooded, in keeping with the way Bill Belichick runs things at the organization. But when you see what Belichick said about Newton just 90 minutes before the Boston Globe announced the roster move, it makes the whole thing seem even more savage.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLFanSided

Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Asante Samuel crushes Bill Belichick on Twitter after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Former New England Patriots star cornerback Asante Samuel took a big shot at his former head coach Bill Belichick for releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion...
NFLNBC Washington

Cris Collinsworth: Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘Absolutely' Can Lead Washington to NFC East Title

Collinsworth: Fitz 'absolutely' can lead WFT to NFC East title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In 2020, the Washington Football Team won the lowly NFC East on the back of its dominant defense. Jack Del Rio's unit finished as a top-five defense in practically every major statistical category last fall, propelling the team to its first division crown in five years.

