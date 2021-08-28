Cancel
Ex-Washington LB Ryan Anderson Suspended Six Games for Violating Substances Abuse Policy

By Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Washington LB Ryan Anderson suspended six games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Washington Football Team linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances, the New York Giants announced. Anderson,...

