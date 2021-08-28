Cancel
College Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 311: How to make a first impression

By Jeremy Werner
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner react to Illinois football's 30-22 win over Nebraska in Bret Bielema's debut. The guys discuss what a win can do for the fans, recruiting and the team for the rest of the 2021 season and then break down the finer points of the victory. On offense, the guys discuss QB Art Sitkowski's performance in relief of an injured Brandon Peters, the involvement of highly touted playmakers Luke Ford and Isaiah Williams, Mike Epstein's triumphant return and more. Then the guys discuss how Ryan Walters' multiple defense disrupted Adrian Martinez and the Cornhuskers defense. Then the guys look ahead to UTSA and beyond.

College Sports
Arts
Podcast
Football
Sports
