Amari Cooper Injury Update: Is ankle injury a cause for concern?

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmari Cooper’s injury concerns have faded throughout the preseason. A month later, those worries have largely gone away. He came off the PUP list on August 10, began practicing in pads on August 16, and logged 13 snaps in the Cowboys’ third preseason game. Cooper recently said he feels “100%...

#Ankle Injury#Dallas#Cowboys#American Football
