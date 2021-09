WASILLA — Between July 9 and July 12, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center did not have any covid positive patients. Just six weeks later, the MSRMC Intensive Care Unit of 14 beds is full of covid patients as hospital capacity in southcentral Alaska is dwindling in similar fashion to other parts of the the United States. Chair of the COVID-19 taskforce at MSRMC and director of the Emergency Department, Dr. Tom Quimby said that earlier this summer he and a number of his male colleagues had begun to regrow their beards after nearly a year without facial hair to better fit an n95 mask during shifts at the hospital.