NFL

Rams vs. Broncos: How to watch, start time, odds, live streams, TV channel

By Ryan Gosling
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos will showcase Denver’s new QB1 Teddy Bridgewater against Los Angeles’ backups. Head coach Sean McVay has made it clear that he does not plan on playing his starters due to injury concerns. So what will this high-flying Denver offense be capable of against second-stringers? Let’s look at the start time, TV channel, how you can live stream the game, and the current NFL odds for the Rams vs. Broncos game.

