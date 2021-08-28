Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Masks must be worn in all Iowa courthouses no matter vaccine status

Derrick
 6 days ago

Face coverings must now be worn for anyone entering an Iowa courthouse, regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19. Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said in the order, issued Friday by the Iowa Supreme Court, that the court needs to find a middle ground between reducing the virus’ spread and the court’s “commitment to conduct the important work of the courts,” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Courthouses#Cedar Rapids#The Iowa Supreme Court#The Cedar Rapids Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

County In Iowa One of Few In U.S. With Two Courthouses

One county in Iowa has two county seats and two courthouses, and it's been that way for generations. Lee County, in the very southeastern tip of Iowa, has not one courthouse, but two. It's the only one of Iowa's 99 counties that has two county seats. According to ereferencedesk, it was actually the Legislature of the Territory of Wisconsin that named Fort Madison the county seat. At least the first one. That happened way back on January 18, 1838. 183 years ago. Construction on the courthouse would be completed in early September of 1842. End of story, right? Oh, that was just the beginning.
Utah StateABC 4

CDC: Masks should be worn in all but one Utah county

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly every county in Utah is marked as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Utah’s 28 counties falling in the high or substantial transmission category is an increase over last week. In July,...
Marion, IAKCRG.com

Marion Public Library to require masks regardless of vaccination status

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library on Friday announced it plans to require masks for anyone two years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on Monday. It comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased across the state. The mask requirement goes for the Uptown Library and...
Iowa Statelittlevillagemag.com

Mask mandate issued for all Iowa courthouses by Chief Justice Susan Christensen

Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court Susan Christensen issued a face mask requirement for all of Iowa’s courthouses on Friday afternoon, which requires everyone entering a courthouse to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “This requirement applies statewide and does not depend on a particular county’s or area’s...
Columbia, SCSCNow

State mandates masks be worn on school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina students who ride a school bus to class will have to mask up and that will go into effect no later than Monday. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman issued an order to that end Thursday morning. "In an effort to mitigate virus transmission and...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa universities kick off year urging, but not mandating, vaccines and masks

IOWA CITY — As tens of thousands of new and returning students poured Monday into Iowa’s public university classrooms, campus leaders delivered welcome messages of both hope and trepidation. New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson in her message urged vaccinations, indoor masking and social distancing when possible — in...
Oregon StateNew York Post

Oregon governor announces statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is imposing a statewide outdoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. “The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high. Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.”
Ventura County, CAkclu.org

Ventura County Reimposing Mask Mandate For All Indoor Public Places Regardless Of Vaccination Status

Ventura County is joining Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties in requiring the use of masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. County Public Health officials say there has been a 40% increase in the number of new diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the county in recent weeks. In its latest update, the county reported nearly 600 new cases over a three day period.
Public HealthWashington Post

When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?

Daniel Wikler is the Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Ethics and Population Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He was the World Health Organization's first staff ethicist. Two patients need urgent care. The first was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest opportunity and has complied...
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

School employees must report vaccine status or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing

St. Landry Parish school employees must submit their vaccine status or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing beginning this week. The Board voted 10-2 to authorize the Superintendent Patrick Jenkins to begin the plan. Voting against the measure were members Randy Wagley and Kyle Boss. Jenkins had submitted a proposal that would have required all employees regardless of vaccination status to undergo…
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy