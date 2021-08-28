Cancel
Maui County, HI

Lanai rental housing project gets green light

By Associated Press
Thegardenisland.com
 7 days ago

WAILUKU — A county affordable housing committee voted to recommend approval of a rental project on Lanai, where no new affordable homes have been built in 30 years. The Hokuao 201H Housing Project, which was proposed by billionaire Larry Ellison’s company Pulama Lanai, includes the development of 150 two-bedroom rental homes on former pineapple fields. About half of the units will be market-rate priced. The project will be developed under the state’s fast-track approval process for affordable housing.

