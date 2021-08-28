Cancel
Little-Known Facts About Ree Drummond, including ‘Pioneer Woman’ Episode Made Her Cry & Her Aversion to Bananas

By Busayo Ogunjimi
Food blogger Ree Drummond has bared her heart to fans since soaring to the spotlights, holding nothing back when it came to discussing her passions.

From food recipes to photography hacks, television personality Ree Drummond is the go-to celebrity for unmatched knowledge.

Having gathered an impressive fanbase over the years, the icon's life has progressed in public eyes, so much that little about her is unknown by her most loyal followers. Here is a compilation of the most shocking facts about Ree Drummond, including her brow-raising relationship with bananas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIRjg_0bg26qOA00

BANANAS ARE DRUMMOND'S LEAST FAVORITES

For someone who spends most of her time cooking and making up amazing recipes, Drummond's aversion to bananas seems unfathomable. Yet, the 52-year-old has admittedly never tasted the mushy yellow fruit her whole life and never includes them in her recipes.

Contrary to what most would like to believe, this strange aversion was not a food fad but simply a "genetic aversion" to the fruit which she'd harbored since childhood. Simply put, she hates bananas and avoids them like a plague.

SHE'S A SUCKER FOR RULES

Drummond, a self-acclaimed obnoxious woman, has a handful of rules guiding her, especially when it comes to her home and family.

One of her big rules involved avoiding slurpy products as slurping was forbidden in her house. The blogger once admitted that she always felt repulsed each time she watched her kids eat a bowl of cereal or slurp due to her medical condition, misophonia.

Realizing it was a problem, she decided to forgo foods like mangoes and peaches, which she considered "dangerously slurpy." Another interesting thing she adhered to was an important ranch rule which involved castrating bull calves when they were young. Turns out calf nuts are edible no matter the age.

A KITCHEN DISASTER

Ree Drummond is undoubtedly a seasoned chef. However, even food legends make mistakes, as the star has admitted. The mother of four once opened up about flopping on a recipe on screen during an episode of her show. The said kitchen disaster involved a chicken-strip pizza special with pickles and sauce.

Drummond explained how the limited timing of the show forced her to use frozen chicken strips for the recipe, which made the end product unsightly. Further worsening it, she threw in coleslaw at the wrong time, creating a mess she still wishes she could undo to date.

A BARBIE-DOLL IN HER HONOR

Drummond's legendary culinary skills has garnered her global recognition, earning her a barbie doll modeled after her, the Barbie Pioneer Woman Kitchen Playset.

The Ree-inspired doll is available only on Walmart and features a doll that looks like the icon, complete with a mini-kitchen, cooking accessories, and kitchen-based electrical appliances.

SHE GETS EMOTIONAL TOO

Drummond once admitted to crying while filming an episode of her show, "The Pioneer Woman." Taking to Instagram, the writer described her emotional reaction to the 2019 episode that saw her book in the Brady Kitchen for the first time.

SHE'S A CHILDREN BOOK AUTHOR

Aside from sharing recipes in her books, TV shows, and blog posts, the star is also a children's book author. One of her most popular works for kids is the book "Charlie The Ranch Dog."

The book gained popularity among the younger generation, with most coming to idolize the title character, named after Drummond's dog, who sadly passed away in 2017.

