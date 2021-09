DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the weather warms up this weekend, it’s Water World’s last big splash last weekend before the summer comes to an end. Assistant Director at Water World, Robert Taliaferro, said they are ready to go out with a bang. He said this season a lot of the rain has slowed down some of their attendance at the park but despite the showers, attendance numbers remained higher than in 2020.