Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Sibley County in central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Northern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hanska to Sleepy Eye to 8 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hanska around 650 PM CDT. New Ulm around 655 PM CDT. Courtland and Franklin around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lafayette, Fairfax, Nicollet, North Mankato, Gibbon and St. Peter. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

