Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Lake, McCook, Miner, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Lake; McCook; Miner; Sanborn The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Davison County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Sanborn County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Lake County in east central South Dakota Miner County in east central South Dakota Northwestern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Farmer, or 15 miles east of Mitchell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will be near Canova around 700 PM CDT. Vilas around 705 PM CDT. Howard around 710 PM CDT. Winfred around 715 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH