Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davison County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Lake, McCook, Miner, Sanborn by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Lake; McCook; Miner; Sanborn The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Davison County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Sanborn County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Lake County in east central South Dakota Miner County in east central South Dakota Northwestern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Hanson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near Farmer, or 15 miles east of Mitchell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will be near Canova around 700 PM CDT. Vilas around 705 PM CDT. Howard around 710 PM CDT. Winfred around 715 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canova, SD
County
Mccook County, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Lake County, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Farmer, SD
County
Davison County, SD
County
Miner County, SD
County
Sanborn County, SD
City
Winfred, SD
County
Hanson County, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanson#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#18 30 00#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy