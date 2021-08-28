Cancel
Motorsports

Lacroix Is The Master Of Circuit ICAR

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 6 days ago

MIRABEL, Quebec – It may have been the NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first trip to Circuit ICAR since 2017, but it was a familiar face in victory lane and the same result to boot. Kevin Lacroix earned his first victory of the season and second in a row at the .994-mile...

