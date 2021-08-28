Even though Texas had a lot of influence in the Big XII,

It is still only 1 vote. If the other Big XII members really wanted the conference to expand into Florida, then they would have found a way to make it happen. After all there were rumors about the possibility of both Clemson and FSU joining the Big XII around the time UMD announced it was leaving the ACC for the Big Ten. The rumors must have been serious enough to force the ACC to add L'ville to appease the 2 football schools instead of a school like UConn which checks the basketball-first and academic standards boxes.