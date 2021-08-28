Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Even though Texas had a lot of influence in the Big XII,

By VTHokie2000 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is still only 1 vote. If the other Big XII members really wanted the conference to expand into Florida, then they would have found a way to make it happen. After all there were rumors about the possibility of both Clemson and FSU joining the Big XII around the time UMD announced it was leaving the ACC for the Big Ten. The rumors must have been serious enough to force the ACC to add L'ville to appease the 2 football schools instead of a school like UConn which checks the basketball-first and academic standards boxes.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xii#American Football#Big Xii#Umd#Acc#Uconn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
sportswar.com

It was coed 23 years ago though..had been for a while

Quickly perused. Always hard to compare big schools vs smaller liberal arts -- 105A 08/26/2021 11:50AM. Seems ok. I agree with Stimp. Rice too high, Cal tech too low. Berkeley -- BocaHoo91 08/26/2021 11:40AM. Yea, Longwood right behind Yale had me stumped for a sec. ** -- Stimp 08/26/2021 11:30AM.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

‘Even Georgia had to take a peek’

When they hear Clemson and Georgia are playing in football, some college football fans will reminisce about the battles the two programs had in the late 1970s and ‘80s. They will talk about Herschel Walker, Terry Kinard, Kevin Butler and David Treadwell. They will talk about Vice Dooley and Danny Ford and all the legendary players who have played in this game.
NFL247Sports

The Candidates for Big XII Expansion: Part I

According to Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, the Big XII conference has established a subcommittee whose purpose will be to investigate the possibilities of conference expansion, and to determine the best approaches to that reaching that outcome. He also stated that numerous institutions around the country have contacted the Big XII about the matter of expansion. Additionally, Hocutt asserted that no issue will be more important to Texas Tech athletics over the next couple of years than expansion. Clearly, the Big XII is very serious about expanding.
College SportsHouston Press

Big XII Left Stranded After College Football Alliance Announcement

College conference realignment has been front burner college sports news for the last decade, but it's been going on forever. The Southwest Conference was splintered into a million pieces back in the mid-'90s with the (now, quite ironic) formation of the Big XII. In 2003, the ACC raided the Big East for Miami, Boston College and Virginia Tech. Of course, early in the 2010s, the earth shifted under practically every conference over about a four year period.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach addresses wide receiver corps, 2021 schedule

If there’s one thing you know about a Mike Leach offense it’s that the football is going to be in the air often. But who’s going to catch all those passes in 2021?. The Mississippi State coach addressed that question Wednesday on the SEC coaches weekly teleconference. “Rufus (Harvey), Jamire...
Blacksburg, VAsportswar.com

Yep....had close matches though.

Volleyball beats Elon 3-1 to go undefeated 3-0 to start season ** -- ronvpi 08/28/2021 5:53PM. I noticed that neither of the Blacksburg girls on the team have played yet -- UpperQuad 08/28/2021 9:16PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
College Sportsmgoblog.com

Hoops Recruiting Prefers A Big

Michigan solidified the frontcourt by adding a big piece (literally) last month with the verbal commitment of top-40 center Tarris Reed. And while Tarris figures to be the starting center for the Wolverines at some point in the not-so-distant future, Juwan Howard still needs another big with Hunter Dickinson a lock to leave and Moussa Diabate having one-and-done potential. Let's take a look at the 2022 frontcourt options in addition to news elsewhere.
San Diego, CAeastvillagetimes.com

EVT Opinion: San Diego needs to send a clear message to the Big XII

“San Diego is the eighth-largest city in the United States, the second-largest in California; in my opinion, too often (San Diegans) have not acted like it,” Mayor Todd Gloria said in July at SDSU’s Topping Out Ceremony for its new stadium. “San Diego, I believe, should think big, and it should think bold. This project, this stadium project, the eventual expansion of SDSU’s campus, that’s big. That’s bold. It’s exciting. It’s the kind of stuff the eighth-largest city in the country should be doing.”
Texas Statemyaggienation.com

Texas A&M Regents vote unanimously to extend Jimbo Fisher's contract

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the contract of Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher through the 2031 season. Fisher’s salary will increase from $7.5 million to $9 million annually on Jan. 1, 2022, the school said in a press release. Fisher then will get an increase to $9.15 million in 2023 and will have a $100,000 increase annually.
College Sportschatsports.com

LSU Football: True freshman WR to miss ‘a couple of games’

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports. LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday, during his appearance on the SEC weekly coaches teleconference, that true freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers will miss the Tigers’ season-opener against UCLA on Saturday. Additionally, Orgeron said it could be a “couple of games”...
NFL247Sports

Top 25 Most Important Trojans for 2021: No. 3

The Top 25 Countdown moves into the Top 3 with its second consecutive Drake: Drake London. The junior wide receiver carries the expectations to lead USC's passing attack and be one of the top receivers in the nation. *** Breakdown of Top 25 Most Important USC Players for 2021: Considerations...
Memphis, TNWREG

Next round of Big XII expansion could pass over Tigers again

MEMPHIS — After losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, it looks like the Big XII has decided to expand again. And again it looks like the University of Memphis is on the outside, looking in. Down to just eight schools after the defections of both the Sooners and Longhorns,...
Football247Sports

Kenyon Green attributes selflessness to lessons learned at a young age

After possessing one of the top offensive lines in college football last season, Texas A&M now faces the challenge of replacing four of those starters from a year ago. Jimbo Fisher has spent a large portion of fall camp mixing and matching along the offensive line. That includes for the Aggies lone returning starter Kenyon Green.

Comments / 0

Community Policy