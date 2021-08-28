White Hall, West Virginia, Family Fun Dog Days Festival a "slam dunk"
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — The Town of White Hall held its inaugural Family Fun Dog Days Festival Saturday, with officials saying that the event was a huge success. The festival included a wide variety of activities, including a car show, food trucks, inflatable obstacle courses and more, and was headlined by a hot dog sauce cookoff and a costume contest for dogs. White Hall Mayor John Michael said that the hot dog sauce cookoff was especially exciting.www.wvnews.com
