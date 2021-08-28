Cancel
Colorado’s richer enclaves make it a leader in wealth disparity

By Aldo Svaldi The Denver Post
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
When prospectors came to Colorado searching for gold and silver, a lucky few found their riches, while many others settled down and found jobs instead. Old mining towns are again enclaves of wealth, not from their mines, but because they have the amenities and homes needed to attract rich outsiders. As a result, the Rocky Mountain region has the largest wealth gaps among its counties when measured in terms of the income earned from capital sources like stocks, bonds and property, according to a wealth distribution study by the Economic Innovation Group.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

