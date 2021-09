Grand Blanc — It’s been about six weeks since Joe Durant teed it up in a tournament, and quite frankly, he was wondering if it might be the last. The four-time winner during his days on the PGA Tour had three victories under his belt on the Champions Tour, but hadn’t finished first since 2018. And after shooting 72-78—150 to miss the cut at the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, Nebraska, back in early July, Durant was about done.