Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

By TIM BOOTH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzb86_0bg24Pp500
1 of 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday.

Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations.

Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson (6-9). Perez, who hit grand slams in each of the first two games of the series, homered with two outs in the fifth, a drive that barely eluded the leap of Dylan Moore at the wall in left field.

Cam Gallagher added a two-out RBI single in the ninth after Emmanuel Rivera doubled on a popup that fell in the outfield between Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger.

Seattle picked an inopportune time for a three-game skid, especially after a successful 6-2 road trip that kept the Mariners in contention in the AL wild-card race. They began the day 4 1/2 games behind Boston for the final spot.

The Mariners’ first run came on Cal Raleigh’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, the only run charged to starter Daniel Lynch. Lynch missed out on getting the win by lasting just 4 2/3 innings, but the Royals’ bullpen was solid.

Domingo Tapia, Joel Payamps (1-3) and Scott Barlow combined for 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run. Barlow ran into trouble in the ninth on consecutive two-out doubles by Haniger and Luis Torrens, but got Kyle Seager to ground out to finish his 10th save.

Royals relievers have allowed three earned runs in 16 2/3 innings in the first three games of the series.

Other than the two homers, Anderson was terrific. The lefty pitched into the eighth for the second time this season but was pulled after Nicky Lopez led off the inning with a single. Anderson allowed eight hits and had six strikeouts.

Anderson has gone 26 straight starts of at least five innings pitched, 24 of them this season.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Seattle made a flurry of roster moves prior to Saturday’s game including outfielder Jake Fraley going on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder injury. Fraley appeared to be hurt crashing into the wall trying to rob a home run in the 12th inning of Friday’s loss.

Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz also went on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain.

Seattle recalled RHP Wyatt Mills and selected RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Tacoma. IF Shed Long Jr. was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot. RHP Keynan Middleton was also outrighted to Tacoma after being designated for assignment earlier this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: 1B Carlos Santana was a late scratch due to hip soreness.

Mariners: Seager was out of the starting lineup due to a sore back that developed during Friday’s loss but came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and has appeared in 128 of 130 games this season.

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 5.07) will make his first ever start against the Mariners. Singer took the loss in his last outing allowing four runs in five innings against Houston.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.13) is 4-0 with a 2.19 ERA in his last nine starts dating to July 9. Gonzales had a no decision in his last start against Oakland.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Joel Payamps
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The Seattle Mariners 4 2#Cal Raleigh#Roster#Triple#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBTimes Daily

Perez hits 2 of Royals' 5 homers in 6-2 victory over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Perez homers, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4. Perez's 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners' three-game winning streak. It was the catcher's fifth homer in seven games on Kansas City's current road trip.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBnumberfire.com

Chad Pinder sitting for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pinder will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting in left field. Kemp will bat seventh versus right-hander Wily Peralta and the Tigers. numberFire's models project Kemp for 10.6...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Stuns Athletics With Walk-Off Homer

Semien burns former team, stuns A's with walk-off homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien had dinner with current Oakland players Tony Kemp and Khris Davis on Thursday night in Toronto. Sports. A night later, Semien broke their hearts with a walk-off three-run homer to...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Semien homers in 9th, Blue Jays rally to beat A's 11-10

TORONTO -- Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Friday night. Semien connected off Sergio Romo (1-1) for his...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa homer as Astros top Padres

Kyle Tucker slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Houston Astros post a 6-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Carlos Correa contributed a three-run blast for Houston (79-55), which increased its lead in...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 8, Cleveland 5: Booming Bats

The Red Sox offense had laid dormant for what felt like an eternity. Tonight, the team spewed hot lava everywhere, wreaking havoc on the unsuspecting Cleveland pitchers. It was a masterclass in clutch hitting, and the Red Sox pitching did enough to come away the win. Chris Sale is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy