Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Leva Bates On Her Reaction To Meeting Tony Khan For the First Time

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance at Planet Comicon (via Fightful), Leva Bates revealed her first impression to meeting AEW President Tony Khan at the event to announce the launch of AEW. Britt Baker was also part of the interview and spoke about it as well. Baker said “So the first time I...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leva Bates
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Britt Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Comicon#The Performance Center#Chucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEComicBook

Watch: CM Punk Hits His First Go To Sleep in an AEW Ring

CM Punk delivered his first Go To Sleep since arriving in AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite, planting Jeff Park after 2.0 and Daniel Garcia interrupted his promo. Punk was talking about his upcoming debut against Darby Allin when the three heels hit the ring and attacked him, prompting Allin and Sting to make the save. The three men all hit their respective finishers before Sting cut a promo, declaring he would not be ringside for Sunday's Punk vs. Allin match at All Out out of respect to both men.
WWEComicBook

Watch: Tony Khan Furious With The Elite Following AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Videos: Tony Khan Comes Out After Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The ending of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a massive steel cage lowered around the ring so The Elite could beat up Christian Cage and the Lucha Bros. before their respective title matches at All Out. Omega said he talked with Tony Khan and told the AEW President it’s best not...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole To Sign With Surprising Company?

The former NXT star Adam Cole has had a great stint while being at the company since 2017. He has achieved great success working for the brand but now he is a free agent after his contract recently got expired. The former NXT Champion is also officially done with NXT...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

CM Punk Speaks About Talking to Tony Khan Years Ago

CM Punk made his AEW debut recently, however, he revealed that he had been in contact with Tony Khan for a really long time. CM Punk was one of WWE’s top wrestlers when he left WWE. He didn’t wrestle after that for nearly 7 years. He has stated that he...
WWEPWMania

Tony Khan: “No Plans To Disappoint Anybody” During AEW Rampage In Chicago

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote tonight’s AEW Rampage in Chicago, AEW President Tony Khan said the following:. “It’s great to be able to have those possibilities and not to have everything spoiled for you. But on the other hand, I think everybody has a pretty good idea what to expect tonight. And I don’t like to let people down. I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are gonna be very happy with what they see. They’ve been waiting to see this for a long time. And finally, at the First Dance, I think we’re gonna satisfy a lot of people and make a lot of wrestling fans really happy. And we’re gonna make some new fans. There are gonna be people that are gonna read about what happened tonight, and they’re gonna wanna come check out AEW. And that’s exactly the reaction we’re looking for.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch The Complete CM Punk/Tony Khan Media Scrum

As we reported last night here on eWn, CM Punk and Tony Khan held a post-show media scrum following AEW Rampage: The First Dance. You can read our recap of that here. AEW has now posted the complete video of the scrum to their YouTube.com channel. You watch it below:
WWE411mania.com

Note On Rumors About Jim Ross Leaving AEW, Details On Contracts For Initial AEW Signings

As we previously reported, there had been rumors that AEW was looking to remove Jim Ross from full-time announcing, although both Ross and AEW President Tony Khan denied it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a related rumor suggested that Ross would be leaving the company at the end of the year, and there had been talks of Taz replacing him. However, this also appears to be false.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Appears To Respond To Nick Khan’s Recent NXT Revamp Comments

Earlier today here on eWn, we reported that WWE President Nick Khan had spoken with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and confirmed that WWE NXT will be getting a “complete revamp” in the coming weeks. He said,. “We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Paul Levesque/Triple H, who...
WWEComicBook

AEW's Tony Khan on WWE's Many Releases in 2021

WWE has released more than 50 wrestlers since the start of 2021, effectively flooding the free agency market for other major wrestling promotions. AEW president Tony Khan was asked to give his thoughts on the releases while on the Le Batard & Friends - South Beach Sessions Podcast and said (h/t Fightful), "Well, they had a really big roster and they've chosen to try to maximize their profit margins by letting talent go to reduce the amount of cost they have due to talent. So they had a lot of really good people and they're making choices about why people have value to them. So I can't say what number they're trying to hit, but they're definitely trying to hit a number there. So I think it's about profitability, and they're making choices I'm sure they don't necessarily want to make, but they've let good people go in the process, absolutely."
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Addresses Live Crowd Before CM Punk AEW Debut

AEW brought a huge show to Chicago this week as Rampage: The First Dance saw the return of CM Punk. Fans in the United Center were well aware that CM Punk was expected, and Tony Khan addressed the big show that they were about to witness before things kicked off.
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Never Thought Sting Would Be Interested In Joining AEW

Pro wrestling legend Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW last year in December. Since then he has been featured heavily on AEW television being paired up with Darby Allin. Many AEW stars want a piece of Sting, including Paul Wight. It seems Tony Khan was surprised at Sting wanting to join AEW.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Videos: Jon Moxley And Tony Khan Speak After AEW Rampage

CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The show also featured Jurassic Express advancing in the Tag Title Eliminator, Jade Cargill winning in dominant fashion and Jon Moxley in the main event against Daniel Garcia. A big brawl ensued with Moxley, Eddie Kingston,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Seemingly Responds To Nick Khan Interview

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for WWE BT Sports, where he delved into topics such as WWE’s numerous releases over the last year and the overhaul of WWE’s NXT brand. During his interview with BT Sports, Nick Khan stated that WWE NXT would be moving...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Tony Khan, Jim Ross Deny Rumor Ross Is Moving Away From Full-Time Announcing

The rumor that Jim Ross is being transitioned out of his full-time announcing responsibilities are not true, according to Tony Khan and JR himself. There was a report that was published on Saturday from another site claiming that Ross was going to be leaving the announcer’s table on a full-time basis and would be doing segments like the sit-down interviews, but that he would he transitioning away from the role, which was supposedly JR’s call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy