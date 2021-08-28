Leva Bates On Her Reaction To Meeting Tony Khan For the First Time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote tonight’s AEW Rampage in Chicago, AEW President Tony Khan said the following:. “It’s great to be able to have those possibilities and not to have everything spoiled for you. But on the other hand, I think everybody has a pretty good idea what to expect tonight. And I don’t like to let people down. I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are gonna be very happy with what they see. They’ve been waiting to see this for a long time. And finally, at the First Dance, I think we’re gonna satisfy a lot of people and make a lot of wrestling fans really happy. And we’re gonna make some new fans. There are gonna be people that are gonna read about what happened tonight, and they’re gonna wanna come check out AEW. And that’s exactly the reaction we’re looking for.”