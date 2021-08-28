Leva Bates On Her Reaction To Meeting Tony Khan For the First Time

WWE has released more than 50 wrestlers since the start of 2021, effectively flooding the free agency market for other major wrestling promotions. AEW president Tony Khan was asked to give his thoughts on the releases while on the Le Batard & Friends - South Beach Sessions Podcast and said (h/t Fightful), "Well, they had a really big roster and they've chosen to try to maximize their profit margins by letting talent go to reduce the amount of cost they have due to talent. So they had a lot of really good people and they're making choices about why people have value to them. So I can't say what number they're trying to hit, but they're definitely trying to hit a number there. So I think it's about profitability, and they're making choices I'm sure they don't necessarily want to make, but they've let good people go in the process, absolutely."
