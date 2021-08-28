Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’
Jerry Koosman joked that he didn’t deserve it. But his No. 36 is officially hanging in the rafters of Citi Field. The Mets retired the Koosman’s number with a pregame ceremony on Saturday, making him the sixth person to receive that honor from the franchise. He joined player and manager Gil Hodges, manager Casey Stengel, pitcher Tom Seaver, catcher Mike Piazza, and Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 is retired across baseball.www.nj.com
