Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’

By Chris Ryan
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jerry Koosman joked that he didn’t deserve it. But his No. 36 is officially hanging in the rafters of Citi Field. The Mets retired the Koosman’s number with a pregame ceremony on Saturday, making him the sixth person to receive that honor from the franchise. He joined player and manager Gil Hodges, manager Casey Stengel, pitcher Tom Seaver, catcher Mike Piazza, and Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 is retired across baseball.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
148K+
Followers
68K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Casey Stengel
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Ed Kranepool
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Jerry Koosman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Cy Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBFOX Sports

Juan Soto, Vlad Guerrero Jr. lead this season's .300/.400/.500 candidates

Allow me to introduce you to one of my favorite arbitrary statistical benchmarks: the .300 AVG/.400 OBP/.500 SLG Club. This is hardly a perfect science or measure of a great season for a hitter. But there’s something so clean about players who clear it. It’s a square/rectangle situation; not all great seasons are .300/.400/.500 seasons, but all .300/.400/.500 seasons are most certainly great.
MLBMLB

Dalbec, Schwindel top rookies for August

Two slugging first basemen were named the AL and NL Rookies of the Month for August, with Bobby Dalbec of the Red Sox and Frank Schwindel of the Cubs nabbing those honors, respectively, on Thursday. August was a huge rebound month for Dalbec, who carried a .659 OPS through July....
MLBsportsspectrum.com

GET IN THE GAME PODCAST: Nick Hundley - Former MLB Player

Nick Hundley played 12 seasons in the major leagues for five different teams. He played his rookie season with Scott Linebrink while with the San Diego Padres, and since then the two have maintained a friendship. In today’s conversation, Hundley shares about his career as a catcher and the lessons...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Orioles lineups Friday | Gleyber Torres returns; Gary Sanchez bats 9th for 1st time (9/3/21)

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ lineup has a new look again Friday night, and not just because shortstop Gleyber Torres is off the injured list and starting. Slumping catcher Gary Sanchez, usually a middle-of-the-lineup hitter, is batting ninth for the first time in his career. Sanchez is batting .191 with one homer, six RBI and 21 strikeouts in 68 at-bats over his last 20 games.
NFLYardbarker

Joe Maddon wanted Angels to use Bo Jackson as pitcher

Joe Maddon is known for his creativity and outside-the-box thinking. That apparently extended to his suggestion for how the Angels use Bo Jackson. Jackson was a two-way athlete who starred at Auburn in the 1980s and then played in both the NFL and MLB. In his final season in pro baseball, Jackson played left field for the Angels. Maddon was a coach with the Angels then.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/2/21: Abraham Toro, Bryce Harper, and Thyago Vieira

Hello everybody! The M’s are off today following their series win against the Astros. Here’s what’s going on around baseball in the meantime. In case you were wondering just how special that Abraham Toro grand slam was on Tuesday... Abraham Toro of the @Mariners is the first player in MLB...
MLBnumberfire.com

Baltimore's Trey Mancini batting cleanup on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles first baseman / outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mancini will operate first base after Ryan Mountcastle was named Baltimore's designated hitter, Anthony Santander was moved to right field, Austin Hays was shifted to left, and Ryan McKenna was benched. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber joins a Boston legend thanks to his hot start

The Red Sox may not have made any waves at the Trade Deadline but one thing they did do was bring in slugger Kyle Schwarber. A booming lead-off hitter who was pegged as the solution to the issues at first base. With things settling down at the position we’ve seen Schwarbs in more of the DH role and what he’s done at the plate has been nothing short of legendary.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Roundtable: Assessing the NL MVP Race

While the American League MVP award is all but guaranteed to go to Shohei Ohtani, the National League race is shaping up to be one of the tightest in MLB history. There are anywhere from 10-12 possible candidates with roughly four weeks to go in the regular season. Will Trea...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Finishing August in Style

The Rays knocked off the Red Sox 8-5 at the Trop last night in a very sloppy game — for the Red Sox, that is. The Rays simply took advantage of Boston’s sloppy play and did what good teams do. Coupled with another Yankees loss to the Angels, and the Rays finish August eight games ahead of their closest competitor.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees walk-off Orioles in 11 innings | Rapid reaction

NEW YORK — The Yankees cannot and would not overlook the worst-in-baseball Baltimore Orioles, their manager vowed before Friday night’s series opener. “We can’t win Sunday’s game today or Saturday’s game today,” Aaron Boone declared. “This is a (Baltimore) team that just beat somebody a couple of times. They have guys within their lineup that are capable of doing damage if we don’t execute, so our focus is on the day.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy