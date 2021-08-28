Cancel
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells remains closed Saturday night due to ‘system issues’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells remains closed Saturday night as the casino makes progress to resolve “system issues.”. According to the casino’s Facebook page, the casino has been closed since Friday morning. The “system repairs” were first mentioned in a Facebook post Thursday morning around 8 a.m., when Ho-Chunk Gaming said it would be opening later than usual.

