Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LSU football team relocating to Houston as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana coast

By Glenn Guilbeau, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — All LSU football operations began a move to Houston on Saturday because of the approach of powerful Hurricane Ida , LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette said.

"We are going to Houston," Bonnette said in a text shortly after 2 p.m. CT Saturday.

The No. 13 Tigers will practice and have meetings and film study at the facilities of the NFL's Houston Texans and stay in Houston until Thursday when they will fly to Southern California for their season opener against UCLA on Saturday (7:30 p.m., FOX).

UCLA hosted Hawaii on Saturday in its season opener.

Ida is expected to hit the central Louisiana coast Sunday night as a Category 4 storm and go through Baton Rouge. Category 5 is the strongest level of a hurricane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqVBj_0bg22gfI00
Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are relocating to Houston for practices and meetings before they fly to California to take on UCLA. John Reed, USA TODAY Sports

College football kickoff: Illinois beats Nebraska in college football's opener as Cornhuskers' troubles grow

'Today is it': Louisiana, Gulf Coast brace for a hit Sunday from 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow and staff packed the team buses Saturday morning for Houston and the team was scheduled to leave Saturday night, Bonnette said. The Tigers' mock game went on as scheduled Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

LSU is scheduled to practice in Houston three days at locations to be determined before leaving for the UCLA game.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football team relocating to Houston as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana coast

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

235K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ida, LA
Houston, TX
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
John Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ucla Football#American Football#Hurricane Ida#Lsu Sports#Tigers#Fox#Usa Today Sports College#Cornhuskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy