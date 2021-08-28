14-year-old driver dies after crashing stolen car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two passengers inside a stolen car were killed after a crash during a police chase Friday evening. The crash happened near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled and crashed with five people inside. Two of them died. Three others, including the driver, ran off. Two were caught but police are still looking for who was behind the wheel. The driver, they said, has “a significant auto theft history.” Authorities have not yet identified the names and ages of the victims. More On WCCO.com: 2 Passengers In Stolen Car Killed In Police Pursuit Crash Jamal Smith, Of Chicago, Charged In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting Of Jay Boughton Police Search For 17 Cars Stolen From Brooklyn Park Dealership How Do They Serve Sweet Martha's Cookies So Fast?