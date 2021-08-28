Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.