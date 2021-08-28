Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Frontier and southeastern Lincoln Counties through 715 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moorefield, or 10 miles northeast of Curtis, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moorefield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH